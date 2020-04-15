Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch was announced as the sixth and final member of the 2020 Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class on Wednesday.
Earlier this spring, Crouch was announced as one of 19 members of the 2020 college football hall of fame class. Crouch, a two-time Big 12 player of the year, will become the 19th Husker player to earn induction into the hall of fame and gives NU 25 overall members, including six coaches.
Crouch finished his Husker career as only the third quarterback in NCAA history to rush for 3,000 yards and pass for 4,000 yards. In his senior season, Crouch became just the 13th quarterback in NCAA history to rush and pass for 1,000 yards in the same season.
The Millard North grad ended his NU career with 32 school records, and he remains atop the Nebraska charts for rushing by a quarterback (3,434), total touchdowns (88), career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (59) and single-season rushing touchdowns for a quarterback (20).
Crouch is joined in the 2020 class by Sam Francis (football/men's track, 1934-37), Terry Pettit (volleyball coach, 1977-99), Jordan Larson (volleyball, 2005-08), Amanda Burgoyne (bowling, 2004-07) and Maurtice Ivy (women’s basketball, 1985-88). The six members will be enshrined at the University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame Plaza.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.