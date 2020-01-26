Get to know Nebraska football's most recent hire offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick.

World-Herald staff writer Evan Bland spoke to Lubick's former players and coaches he's worked with, while World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel interviewed Lubick's father.

Check out both subscriber plus stories below.

* * *

 

Meet the Nebraska football coaching staff

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025,

twitter.com/tomshatelOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription