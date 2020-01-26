Get to know Nebraska football's most recent hire offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick.
World-Herald staff writer Evan Bland spoke to Lubick's former players and coaches he's worked with, while World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel interviewed Lubick's father.
Check out both subscriber plus stories below.
* * *
While general fan reaction to Matt Lubick's hire has been tempered — after all, NU coach Scott Frost will presumably continue to call plays — those who know him well anticipate a thriving marriage in Lincoln. He's quirky, yet serious. Disciplined, yet dynamic.
Sonny Lubick is coming back to Lincoln. It’s been a while. He’ll be known around here as Matt’s dad. That is, Matt Lubick, the new offensive coordinator for Nebraska football.
