There are only two games left in the regular season, and the Huskers must win both to qualify for a bowl. The path starts today in College Park against the Maryland Terrapins.
Nebraska at Maryland
When: 2:30 p.m.
TV: BTN
Radio: 590 AM, 92.3 FM
The Huskers have never played in College Park, home to one of the newest members of the Big Ten.
Scott Frost said his goal was a defense that held opponents to 30 points or less. It makes a lot of sense.
Eight years after crashing to a 2-26 record in three seasons at New Mexico, Maryland coach Mike Locksley is beginning a new head-coaching opportunity closer to home.
World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon is an expert when it comes to breaking down the Huskers, and each week he'll share what he believes are the keys to victory against their next opponent.
How do the Huskers measure up with Maryland? Check out Sam McKewon's 2-minute Drill for a breakdown of all the key matchups that will determin…
Pick the right play against Wisconsin and the front seven of Nebraska's defense resembled what it could like in 2020.
The Huskers lack the big-bodied receiver best positioned to make such play. Ohio State has one. Minnesota has three. Nebraska? “Not right now,” offensive coordinator and receivers coach Troy Walters said plainly on Wednesday.
World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Chris Heady and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
Dedrick Mills' play spoke for itself on Saturday. Seventeen carries for 188 yards and one touchdown against one of the top run defenses in the country needed no more explanation.
