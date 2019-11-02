Nebraska has four games left in the regular season, needing two more wins to play in a bowl for the first time in three years. Can the Huskers — favored on the road — get one today against Purdue?
We'll be there to find out with a team of reporters and photographers in West Lafayette, Indiana, to provide full coverage throughout the day.
Check out the links below to follow our live updates and read all of our preview content.
Nebraska at Purdue
When: 11 a.m.
TV: FOX
Radio: 590 AM, 92.3 FM
* * *
Cold and snow bear down more on the offense than the defense, and ask more of the men who protect NU’s occasionally injured skill players.
Frost is going up against some people in the Big Ten who act like they’re still in middle school.
World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon is an expert when it comes to breaking down the Huskers, and each week he'll share what he believes are the keys to victory against their next opponent.
The red zone has been a dark place for the Huskers this fall. Their scoring percentage on offense from that range is 67.74%, ranking 126th of 130 FBS teams nationally. Meanwhile the defense is allowing red-zone points 88.24% of the time, which is 108th.
Scott Frost has made it known he doesn’t cuss at players and tries to run a program with a positive, encouraging message. But at a certain point, civility doesn’t quite do the trick. And when that happens, like it did on Saturday, Frost explodes.
World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Chris Heady and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
The rise has been steady for Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, the former Louisville and NFL quarterback who began his coaching career with an Arena Football League developmental team in 2002.
How do the Huskers measure up with Purdue? Check out Sam McKewon's 2-minute Drill for a breakdown of all the key matchups that will determine …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.