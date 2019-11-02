Nebraska has four games left in the regular season, needing two more wins to play in a bowl for the first time in three years. Can the Huskers — favored on the road — get one today against Purdue?

We'll be there to find out with a team of reporters and photographers in West Lafayette, Indiana, to provide full coverage throughout the day. 

Check out the links below to follow our live updates and read all of our preview content.

Nebraska at Purdue

When: 11 a.m.

TV: FOX

Radio: 590 AM, 92.3 FM

* * *

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription