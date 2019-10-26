Rested and recovered from the bye week, the Huskers will look to get their season going back in the right direction this afternoon against Indiana.
The World-Herald's team of reporters and photographers will be in Memorial Stadium to provide full coverage throughout the day.
Nebraska vs. Indiana
When: 2:30 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 590 AM, 92.3 FM
Problems? Nebraska has a few as it starts the second half of its up-and-down season, and Frost, still on the front part of a long journey back to the familiar port where Husker football dominates, has crags and storms to navigate.
Based on the history of the two programs, this one looked like the perfect get-well tonic for a Husker team coming off a soul-searching loss at Minnesota. But it’s anything but automatic.
In Frost’s first decade in FBS, his teams never scored fewer than 57 points in any three-game stretch. Nebraska’s past three games, it hasn’t even scored half of that number.
Latarie Kinsler received a scholarship offer from Scott Frost and his staff more than two years ago when they were at Central Florida. He's kept in regular contact ever since.
World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Chris Heady and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
Got a visit from an old friend the other day. A friendly chap, full of sass, ideals and conviction. It was the younger version of myself. I figured he stopped by to chat about the future, but not exactly. As always, he was blunt.
That’s part of what can happen when Nebraska’s regular four-man pass rush can’t consistently harass the quarterback on its own. But senior outside linebacker Alex Davis — a Blackshirt frequently part of that four-man rush — thinks Nebraska is close to wrecking pockets on a regular basis.
Hired in the wake of former coach Kevin Wilson’s sudden resignation, Indiana coach Tom Allen is a high-energy, likable guy who, like many men from the defensive side of the ball, needed some time to figure out games are won and lost with offense.
