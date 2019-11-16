With only three games left in the regular season, the Huskers have a chance to pull off a major upset today in Memorial Stadium as No. 15 Wisconsin comes to town.
Wisconsin at Nebraska
When: 11 a.m.
TV: BTN
Radio: 590 AM, 92.3 FM
Without the usual external motivators, where do Nebraska players and coaches turn?
Recruiting is not the real reason realignment hasn’t been good to Nebraska. That would be Wisconsin.
Dozens of prospects and some of the top in-state players are planning on being in attendance.
Nebraska is set for its biggest recruiting weekend of the year, which even an 11 a.m. kickoff couldn’t slow down. The Huskers will host a glut of official visitors as they finish a class currently ranked in the mid-30s nationally and the back half of the Big Ten by 247Sports and Rivals.
Mohamed Barry gave a wry smile and shook his head as he recalled the time Nebraska couldn’t stop the lava flow. For that is what it can feel like facing Wisconsin’s offense — a force that moves slowly, is difficult to stop and can cause burns at any moment.
It's been nearly five years since the Badgers hired Chryst away from Pittsburgh, where he went 19-19 in three seasons. And the former Wisconsin player and offensive coordinator from 2005-11 has been rolling from the jump.
Shatel: Something for Erik Chinander to remember — fans used Charlie McBride for a punching bag, too
There’s a segment of Husker fans who are on Chinander’s case. He’s Scott Frost’s buddy. Only been a defensive coordinator for four years. Some of them would like that to be the limit.
The difficulty knob gets turned up to 11 against Wisconsin, which ranks fifth nationally with 3.67 sacks per game. That’s second in the Big Ten to Ohio State, which wrecked the Husker pocket and quarterback Adrian Martinez so thoroughly he threw three interceptions.
World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Chris Heady and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011, its boogeyman has been in the Badger backfield. The boogeyman has switched names and numbers. But he’s tortured Nebraska none-the-less.
As Nebraska prepares for a road grader of an offensive line and an All-American-level running back, Erik Chinander borrowed a line from a surefire Hall-of-Fame NFL coach.
LINCOLN — Dicaprio Bootle stopped in his tracks in the hallway of the Memorial Stadium press box. A reporter had just directed a question to h…
