LINCOLN — Junior tight end Jack Stoll was announced before the game as the 2019 recipient of the Sam Foltz Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship is presented annually to a “football student-athlete who has displayed leadership, academic excellence and outstanding life skills.” The scholarship is in honor of former Husker punter Sam Foltz, who was killed in a July 2016 car accident in Wisconsin.
Foltz’s parents, Gerald and Jill, were among the family members on-hand to present the scholarship and accompanying plaque to Stoll’s family.
Bryson Williams was back in Lincoln Saturday, but the Wisconsin nose tackle had to settle for being a spectator as his Badgers met Nebraska.
Williams is a Lincoln Southeast graduate who was a two-time All-Nebraska selection in football and a Class A state shot put champion for the Knights. He had 12 total tackles as a freshman in 2018, but 2019 has been tougher because Williams has been injured twice.
After missing three games early in the season because of a knee injury, Williams was forced to leave the Badgers' Nov. 9 game against Iowa with a leg injury.
The 6-foot-2, 300-pound sophomore didn’t suit up Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Williams used one crutch to help him get around while the Badgers went through pregame drills. He watched the game unfold from the Wisconsin sideline.
