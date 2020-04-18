Brook Berringer

Take a look back at another moment Husker fans came together in Tom Shatel's column of the 1996 spring game, which was played days after Brook Berringer's death.

Nebraska couldn't play their traditional spring game this year, but the virtual game still gave fans a chance to come together, while social distancing.

This column originally ran in The World-Herald on April 21, 1996.

* * *

For three years, they had been roommates on the road, confidants sharing late-night hopes and dreams. For three years, they lifted each other’s dampened spirits. Then, one day, Brook Berringer was gone.

And so there stood Matt Turman, the senior Nebraska quarterback, off to himself, struggling for the right words to say. It was minutes before a Nebraska spring game like none other, and Berringer’s face and voice were on one of the giant video boards. Down below, Turman was glancing up at Berringer’s face, with a lump in his throat and a tear trying to escape, saying goodbye to a friend.

“Brook and I went through a lot together,” Turman said. “I just wanted to thank him for being there when I needed him.”

Berringer will be buried on Monday in his hometown of Goodland, Kansas. A bus will leave Lincoln at 5:30 a.m. Monday for any of Berringer’s teammates who want to attend the funeral. But for many of them, this gut-wrenching video was their last chance. This was goodbye to Brook.

Donated Shirts

Berringer

Brook Berringer after a touchdown in 1994

As they looked up at the two boards, some of them cried. Some of the younger players did not know Berringer well. But the older ones who did shook inside with emotion. Many of them wore black T-shirts with No. 18 under their jerseys, donated by a Lincoln store. And all of them thought about Berringer one more time, which was what this day was all about.

It was capsulized in a brilliant and hauntingly moving 3 1/2-minute video produced by NU’s Jeff Schmahl. When it was over, the crowd of 48,659 stood and applauded. Some players raised their helmets to the sky, where they knew their ex-teammate was watching, hopefully with approval.

Anyone who says Nebraska football is devoid of emotion was not on the premises Saturday.

“I had tears,” said senior I-back Damon Benning. “Who could not?”

“It was sad, it was real sad,” said senior guard Chris Dishman. “It was hard playing. My mind wasn’t into it.”

What Better Tribute?

But play they did, because Brook would have wanted it. That’s a tired cliche and most times inaccurate. How do we know what the deceased would have wanted, unless it’s written into a will?

But those who knew Berringer all agreed it was true. And you could believe it. You know he would have wanted the spring game for all of the Brook Berringers who needed the opportunity to prove themselves and for all their fans. Berringer defined Nebraska football. What better tribute than to play for him?

“Everyone was in such shock that our first instinct was to call off the Friday night celebration because it wouldn’t have felt right,” said Steve Pederson, NU’s director of football operations. “But with the spring game, I think Brook would have said, ‘Hey, you should play the game.’ This was a great opportunity to begin the healing process, for our fans, our coaches and players. This was a tribute.”

Leading the way has been coach Tom Osborne, whose grace and strength this week has set the tone for all of Nebraska to be strong, too. Osborne is a master of crisis management. But on Saturday, the sadness still hadn’t left his tired face.

‘Part of Life’

“That’s part of life,” Osborne said. “When you have 100-plus players, it’s an extensive family. When you have a guy for four or five years, it is like he’s part of the family. It affects you, good or bad. You rejoice when things work out well, and you suffer when it doesn’t.”

The head of the Big Red household got the family together for a meeting on Friday afternoon.

“Coach talked about Brook,” Turman said. “He said Brook did what he wanted to do when he was here and that it was cut short. Now, he said, it was up to us to go out and play on. Everyone realized Brook would have wanted us to play.”

If nothing else, they learned that much from Berringer: to live with gusto and not waste a single day, not even a Saturday in April.

They will play on next year. It was already going to be a strange season, with so many championship faces and numbers gone from the field. Something was going to be missing.

But that void arrived on a Saturday in April, when you looked up at a video board and whispered goodbye.

