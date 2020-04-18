Nebraska couldn't play their traditional spring game this year, so relive Scott Frost's first Husker spring game with Tom Shatel's 1995 column.

This column originally ran in The World-Herald on April 23, 1995.

Frost

Scott Frost rushes during the 1995 spring game.

* * *

After so many years of sitting in the basement under wraps, the portrait of a Nebraska quarterback was finally unveiled Saturday.

On a sun-splashed day, in front of a large crowd at Memorial Stadium, Scott Frost tossed three touchdown passes and led his Nebraska White team to a 40-34 victory. This was how it was supposed to be all along. The tall blond from Wood River, Nebraska, wowing his people. Just like we painted, long ago.

Of course, it was in the spring game.

Against the third-team defense.

And on a day when most eyes in the record spring game crowd of 40,000 were on seniors Tommie Frazier and Brook Berringer, quarterbacks who will actually play in 1995.

But this early Frost was still a rousing success. Mostly, because his NU debut was over. And because Opal, his grandmother from Ashland, got to see him play.

“My parents and friends were here today — a lot more people than ever went to Palo Alto (California),” Frost said. “There weren’t half this many people at games last year.”

No Pressure

Last year, of course, was Stanford. When Frost was still an increment in Coach Bill Walsh’s Compu Serve offense. When Frost’s name was the local synonym for Benedict Arnold to some Nebraskans. But then it all changed so suddenly.

Walsh quitting. And then Frost deciding to transfer to Nebraska, thus starting a whirlwind semester of emotions that culminated Saturday with his finally feeling comfy in red. But it certainly didn’t start that way.

“The first week I was really unsure,” Frost said. “I didn’t know if I had made the right decision. It was a last-minute thing. I really second-guessed myself the first week. I didn’t know anybody here. It was hard.”

But it could have been worse. The snipers of two years ago were hard to find. Frost’s ears made it through the spring with very little burning sensation.

“I heard people hearing things,” Frost said. “I was the third person hearing it.

“People criticized me when I came back, but I didn’t see it as any pressure. I’m not playing next year. That’s what made it good about coming back. The year off. And most eyes are going to be on Frazier and Berringer. I can concentrate on getting better and prepare for when it’s my turn.”

‘Big-Time Football’

In fact, there probably couldn’t be a better scenario for Frost’s initiation. Instead of being tossed head-first into the fire of expectations and Nebraska’s offense, he gets to sit and observe. Most of the observations have been eye-opening for a Nebraska boy who thought he knew the state industry.

“There’s no comparison to the guys in this program after Stanford,” Frost said. “It’s amazing. This is big-time football. The players are more dedicated, the college is more dedicated to the program.”

The impression was not always reciprocal in Frost’s debut. There were also times this spring when his passes found the wrong receiver or arrived a second too late. Or else Frost was buried under pressure.

A Mere Mortal

Suffice it to say that he looked merely mortal this spring. Blame it on the news media members who want the perfect Nebraska quarterback to live up to the billing. Blame it on the transition to a new offense. After living with the “Genius” for two years, Frost has a lot of computer chips to shake out of his head.

“The running game here is more complicated, with all the checks you have to make and the option calls,” Frost said. “But the passing game (at Stanford) is more intricate.

“Looking back, I didn’t know as much about the Stanford program as I should have, knowing what I know now. When I went there, it was a program on the rise, a place to get a great education. It was the right move at the time. I don’t regret it. I picked up a lot of good things from Coach Walsh.”

He was no longer the NFL protege on Saturday, just a guy who proved he could beat the third-team defense. But what mattered more was the image of Frost finally in Memorial Stadium, throwing passes and diving for first downs in red and white. The perfect day. His grandmother saw him and nobody booed. Not that Frost could hear them anyway.

“I don’t listen too much,” said the Nebraska boy. Smiling.

