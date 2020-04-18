Nebraska couldn't play their traditional spring game this year, so relive Scott Frost's first Husker spring game with Tom Shatel's 1995 column.
This column originally ran in The World-Herald on April 23, 1995.
* * *
After so many years of sitting in the basement under wraps, the portrait of a Nebraska quarterback was finally unveiled Saturday.
On a sun-splashed day, in front of a large crowd at Memorial Stadium, Scott Frost tossed three touchdown passes and led his Nebraska White team to a 40-34 victory. This was how it was supposed to be all along. The tall blond from Wood River, Nebraska, wowing his people. Just like we painted, long ago.
Of course, it was in the spring game.
Against the third-team defense.
And on a day when most eyes in the record spring game crowd of 40,000 were on seniors Tommie Frazier and Brook Berringer, quarterbacks who will actually play in 1995.
But this early Frost was still a rousing success. Mostly, because his NU debut was over. And because Opal, his grandmother from Ashland, got to see him play.
“My parents and friends were here today — a lot more people than ever went to Palo Alto (California),” Frost said. “There weren’t half this many people at games last year.”
In the past 20 years, the 15th practice of the spring has evolved into a celebration of all things Nebraska football. It’s become a brilliant marketing — and recruiting — tool. And that's the case even when the game is virtual.
No Pressure
Last year, of course, was Stanford. When Frost was still an increment in Coach Bill Walsh’s Compu Serve offense. When Frost’s name was the local synonym for Benedict Arnold to some Nebraskans. But then it all changed so suddenly.
Walsh quitting. And then Frost deciding to transfer to Nebraska, thus starting a whirlwind semester of emotions that culminated Saturday with his finally feeling comfy in red. But it certainly didn’t start that way.
“The first week I was really unsure,” Frost said. “I didn’t know if I had made the right decision. It was a last-minute thing. I really second-guessed myself the first week. I didn’t know anybody here. It was hard.”
But it could have been worse. The snipers of two years ago were hard to find. Frost’s ears made it through the spring with very little burning sensation.
“I heard people hearing things,” Frost said. “I was the third person hearing it.
“People criticized me when I came back, but I didn’t see it as any pressure. I’m not playing next year. That’s what made it good about coming back. The year off. And most eyes are going to be on Frazier and Berringer. I can concentrate on getting better and prepare for when it’s my turn.”
‘Big-Time Football’
In fact, there probably couldn’t be a better scenario for Frost’s initiation. Instead of being tossed head-first into the fire of expectations and Nebraska’s offense, he gets to sit and observe. Most of the observations have been eye-opening for a Nebraska boy who thought he knew the state industry.
“There’s no comparison to the guys in this program after Stanford,” Frost said. “It’s amazing. This is big-time football. The players are more dedicated, the college is more dedicated to the program.”
The impression was not always reciprocal in Frost’s debut. There were also times this spring when his passes found the wrong receiver or arrived a second too late. Or else Frost was buried under pressure.
Suffice it to say that he looked merely mortal this spring. Blame it on the news media members who want the perfect Nebraska quarterback to live up to the billing. Blame it on the transition to a new offense. After living with the “Genius” for two years, Frost has a lot of computer chips to shake out of his head.
“The running game here is more complicated, with all the checks you have to make and the option calls,” Frost said. “But the passing game (at Stanford) is more intricate.
“Looking back, I didn’t know as much about the Stanford program as I should have, knowing what I know now. When I went there, it was a program on the rise, a place to get a great education. It was the right move at the time. I don’t regret it. I picked up a lot of good things from Coach Walsh.”
He was no longer the NFL protege on Saturday, just a guy who proved he could beat the third-team defense. But what mattered more was the image of Frost finally in Memorial Stadium, throwing passes and diving for first downs in red and white. The perfect day. His grandmother saw him and nobody booed. Not that Frost could hear them anyway.
“I don’t listen too much,” said the Nebraska boy. Smiling.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana 89, NU 64
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.