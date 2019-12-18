Nebraska received a signing day commitment Wednesday from Miami Northwestern receiver Marcus Fleming, who will join his high school teammate, cornerback Ronald Delancy, in Lincoln after picking NU over Georgia, Florida State, Maryland and hometown Miami.
Fleming — 5-foot-10, 160 pounds — is one of the most highly recruited players in Nebraska’s 2020 recruiting class with a four-star rating from both the 247Sports composite and Rivals. His offer list, which started nearly three years ago, is long and notable, and Fleming was committed to the Hurricanes for more than a year. He was a key peer recruiter, too.
That changed at some point during his senior season at Northwestern, during which he caught 51 passes for 887 yards and seven touchdowns. Fleming took an official visit to Maryland on Nov. 1, then Nebraska on Nov. 16. He decommitted from Miami two days later. He also took visits to Georgia and Florida State.
On Wednesday, he made his intentions known and picked Nebraska. He’ll give NU a speedy option in the slot, and perhaps he can compete for playing time early in a receiver group that has lots of young players, but few proven commodities.
