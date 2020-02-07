Khalil Davis

Defensive tackle Khalil Davis was one of four Huskers selected for the 2020 NFL combine. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

The NFL combine will have four former Blackshirts at its workouts in Indianapolis. The 2020 NFL combine runs from Feb. 23 to March 2.

Defensive linemen Darrion Daniels, Carlos Davis and Khalil Davis, plus cornerback Lamar Jackson, received invitations from the NFL. The league produced its official list of 337 invitees on Friday. 

Jackson and Daniels participated last month in the Reese's Senior Bowl, which is the top draft showcase for college seniors. The Davis twins played in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

NU will be looking to restart a streak of drafted players that ended last cycle when no Husker was selected in the 2019 NFL draft. 

Last year, Nebraska had only one player invited to the combine. That was Stanley Morgan, who went undrafted but spent part of the 2019 season on the Cincinnati Bengals' active roster. The Huskers had five players invited to the NFL combine in 2018 — the highest number since 2011 — though only one of them, Tanner Lee, got drafted. 

Nebraska's best NFL combine performances since 1999

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started