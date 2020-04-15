Former Nebraska wide receiver Jaron Woodyard Will play his final season of college football at Marshall.

Woodyard announced his decision on Twitter.

He signed with NU in the 2018 recruiting class, played sparingly because of struggles to learn the Huskers’ playbook.

He entered the transfer portal after completing the 2019 season, and now has moved on to Marshall, where he’ll be a graduate transfer.

Nebraska football's 2020 recruiting class

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email