Former Nebraska wide receiver Jaron Woodyard Will play his final season of college football at Marshall.
Woodyard announced his decision on Twitter.
He signed with NU in the 2018 recruiting class, played sparingly because of struggles to learn the Huskers’ playbook.
He entered the transfer portal after completing the 2019 season, and now has moved on to Marshall, where he’ll be a graduate transfer.
🙏🏾💯Blessed @HerdFB pic.twitter.com/BvTblbe4J8— Jaron Woodyard🎱 (@__SPEEDYY8) April 16, 2020
