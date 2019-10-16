...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:00 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.7 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 26.8 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
FOOTBALL
Former Huskers selected in XFL draft: Mohammed Seisay picked on Day 2 by Seattle Dragons
The XFL draft began Tuesday and will conclude Wednesday with eight teams filling out their 71-man rosters from a pool of more than 1,000 players.
In that pool are nine former Huskers hoping to continue their professional football careers. The draft will be conducted in five phases (skill positions, offensive line, defensive front seven, defensive backfield and an open phase for remaining players and specialists). The first four phases are 10 rounds each.
Below we'll keep track of which former Nebraska players were selected:
» Wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El, St. Louis Battlehawks (1st phase, 3rd round): Recorded 100 receptions for 1,309 yards and 11 touchdowns during his Husker career and was an All-America punt returner in 2014. He spent time with the Oakland Raiders during the 2019 preseason.
» Wide receiver Alonzo Moore, Tampa Bay Vipers (1st phase, 10th round): Started 18 games at Nebraska and finished his career with 60 receptions for 981 yards and eight touchdowns.
» Cornerback Mohammed Seisay, Seattle Dragons (4th phase, 9th round): A reserve defensive back and special teams contributor during two seasons at Nebraska. Seisay played in 13 games for the Detroit Lions in 2014.