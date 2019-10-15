The XFL draft began Tuesday and will conclude Wednesday with eight teams filling out their 71-man rosters from a pool of more than 1,000 players.
In that pool are
nine former Huskers hoping to continue their professional football careers. The draft will be conducted in five phases (skill positions, offensive line, defensive front seven, defensive backfield and an open phase for remaining players and specialists). The first four phases are 10 rounds each.
Below we'll keep track of which former Nebraska players were selected:
» Wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El, St. Louis Battlehawks (1st phase, 3rd round, No. 22 overall): Recorded 100 receptions for 1,309 yards and 11 touchdowns during his Husker career and was an All-America punt returner in 2014. He spent time with the Oakland Raiders during the 2019 preseason.
» Wide receiver Alonzo Moore, Tampa Bay Vipers (1st phase, 10th round, No. 76 overall): Started 18 games at Nebraska and finished his career with 60 receptions for 981 yards and eight touchdowns.
Close
Tanner Lee (2018)
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
Nate Gerry (2017)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 5th round, No. 184 overall
Maliek Collins (2016)
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Selected: 3rd round, No. 67 overall
Vincent Valentine (2016)
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 3rd round, No. 96 overall
Alex Lewis (2016)
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Selected: 4th round, No. 130 overall
Andy Janovich (2016)
Team: Denver Broncos
Selected: 6th round, No. 176 overall
Ameer Abdullah (2015)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 2nd round, No. 54 overall
Randy Gregory (2015)
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Selected: 2nd round, No. 60 overall
Kenny Bell (2015)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 162 overall
Stanley Jean-Baptiste (2014)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
Spencer Long (2014)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 3rd round, No. 78 overall
Quincy Enunwa (2014)
Team: New York Jets
Selected: 6th round, No. 209 overall
Rex Burkhead (2013)
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
Daimion Stafford (2013)
Team: Tennessee Titans
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
Lavonte David (2012)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
Jared Crick (2012)
Team: Houston Texans
Selected: 4th round, No. 126 overall
Alfonzo Dennard (2012)
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 7th round, No. 224 overall
Marcel Jones (2012)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
Prince Amukamara (2011)
Team: New York Giants
Selected: 1st round, No. 19 overall
Roy Helu (2011)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 4th round, No. 105 overall
Alex Henery (2011)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 120 overall
DeJon Gomes (2011)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 146 overall
Niles Paul (2011)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 155 overall
Keith Williams (2011)
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Selected: 6th round, No. 196 overall
Eric Hagg (2011)
Team: Cleveland Browns
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
Ndamukong Suh (2010)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 1st round, No. 2 overall
Phillip Dillard (2010)
Team: New York Giants
Selected: 4th round, No. 115 overall
Larry Asante (2010)
Team: Cleveland Browns
Selected: 5th round, No. 160 overall
Cody Glenn (2009)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 158 overall
Matt Slauson (2009)
Team: New York Jets
Selected: 6th round, No. 193 overall
Lydon Murtha (2009)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 7th round, No. 228 overall
Zackary Bowman (2008)
Team: Chicago Bears
Selected: 5th round, No. 142 overall
Carl Nicks (2008)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 5th round, No. 164 overall
Bo Ruud (2008)
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 197 overall
Adam Carriker (2007)
Team: St. Louis Rams
Selected: 1st round, No. 13 overall
Brandon Jackson (2007)
Team: Green Bay Packers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 63 overall
Stewart Bradley (2007)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 3rd round, No. 87 overall
Jay Moore (2007)
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Selected: 4th round, No. 104 overall
Daniel Bullocks (2006)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
Sam Koch (2006)
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
Le Kevin Smith (2006)
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 206 overall
Titus Adams (2006)
Team: New York Jets
Selected: 7th round, No. 220 overall
Fabian Washington (2005)
Team: Oakland Raiders
Selected: 1st round, No. 23 overall
Barrett Ruud (2005)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 36 overall
Josh Bullocks (2005)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
Demorrio Williams (2004)
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Selected: 4th round, No. 101 overall
Jammal Lord (2004)
Team: Houston Texans
Selected: 6th round, No. 175 overall
Josh Sewell (2004)
Team: Denver Broncos
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
Ryon Bingham (2004)
Team: San Diego Chargers
Selected: 7th round, No. 204 overall
Trevor Johnson (2004)
Team: New York Jets
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
Chris Kelsay (2003)
Team: Buffalo Bills
Selected: 2nd round, No. 48 overall
DeJuan Groce (2003)
Team: St. Louis Rams
Selected: 4th round, No. 107 overall
Josh Brown (2003)
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Selected: 7th round, No. 222 overall
Scott Shanle (2003)
Team: St. Louis Rams
Selected: 7th round, No. 251 overall
Toniu Fonoti (2002)
Team: San Diego Chargers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
Eric Crouch (2002)
Team: St. Louis Rams
Selected: 3rd round, No. 95 overall
Keyuo Craver (2002)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 4th round, No. 125 overall
Tracey Wistrom (2002)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 7th round, No. 250 overall
Kyle Vanden Bosch (2001)
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Selected: 2nd round, No. 34 overall
Dominic Raiola (2001)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 2nd round, No. 50 overall
Carlos Polk (2001)
Team: San Diego Chargers
Selected: 4th round, No. 112 overall
Correll Buckhalter (2001)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 121 overall
Russ Hochstein (2001)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 151 overall
Bobby Newcombe (2001)
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Selected: 6th round, No. 166 overall
Dan Alexander (2001)
Team: Tennessee Titans
Selected: 6th round, No. 192 overall
Mike Brown (2000)
Team: Chicago Bears
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
Steve Warren (2000)
Team: Green Bay Packers
Selected: 3rd round, No. 74 overall
Ralph Brown (2000)
Team: New York Giants
Selected: 5th round, No. 140 overall
Tanner Lee (2018)
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
Nate Gerry (2017)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 5th round, No. 184 overall
Maliek Collins (2016)
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Selected: 3rd round, No. 67 overall
Vincent Valentine (2016)
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 3rd round, No. 96 overall
Alex Lewis (2016)
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Selected: 4th round, No. 130 overall
Andy Janovich (2016)
Team: Denver Broncos
Selected: 6th round, No. 176 overall
Ameer Abdullah (2015)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 2nd round, No. 54 overall
Randy Gregory (2015)
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Selected: 2nd round, No. 60 overall
Kenny Bell (2015)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 162 overall
Stanley Jean-Baptiste (2014)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
Spencer Long (2014)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 3rd round, No. 78 overall
Quincy Enunwa (2014)
Team: New York Jets
Selected: 6th round, No. 209 overall
Rex Burkhead (2013)
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
Daimion Stafford (2013)
Team: Tennessee Titans
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
Lavonte David (2012)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
Jared Crick (2012)
Team: Houston Texans
Selected: 4th round, No. 126 overall
Alfonzo Dennard (2012)
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 7th round, No. 224 overall
Marcel Jones (2012)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
Prince Amukamara (2011)
Team: New York Giants
Selected: 1st round, No. 19 overall
Roy Helu (2011)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 4th round, No. 105 overall
Alex Henery (2011)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 120 overall
DeJon Gomes (2011)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 146 overall
Niles Paul (2011)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 155 overall
Keith Williams (2011)
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Selected: 6th round, No. 196 overall
Eric Hagg (2011)
Team: Cleveland Browns
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
Ndamukong Suh (2010)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 1st round, No. 2 overall
Phillip Dillard (2010)
Team: New York Giants
Selected: 4th round, No. 115 overall
Larry Asante (2010)
Team: Cleveland Browns
Selected: 5th round, No. 160 overall
Cody Glenn (2009)
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 158 overall
Matt Slauson (2009)
Team: New York Jets
Selected: 6th round, No. 193 overall
Lydon Murtha (2009)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 7th round, No. 228 overall
Zackary Bowman (2008)
Team: Chicago Bears
Selected: 5th round, No. 142 overall
Carl Nicks (2008)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 5th round, No. 164 overall
Bo Ruud (2008)
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 197 overall
Adam Carriker (2007)
Team: St. Louis Rams
Selected: 1st round, No. 13 overall
Brandon Jackson (2007)
Team: Green Bay Packers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 63 overall
Stewart Bradley (2007)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 3rd round, No. 87 overall
Jay Moore (2007)
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Selected: 4th round, No. 104 overall
Daniel Bullocks (2006)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
Sam Koch (2006)
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
Le Kevin Smith (2006)
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 206 overall
Titus Adams (2006)
Team: New York Jets
Selected: 7th round, No. 220 overall
Fabian Washington (2005)
Team: Oakland Raiders
Selected: 1st round, No. 23 overall
Barrett Ruud (2005)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 36 overall
Josh Bullocks (2005)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
Demorrio Williams (2004)
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Selected: 4th round, No. 101 overall
Jammal Lord (2004)
Team: Houston Texans
Selected: 6th round, No. 175 overall
Josh Sewell (2004)
Team: Denver Broncos
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
Ryon Bingham (2004)
Team: San Diego Chargers
Selected: 7th round, No. 204 overall
Trevor Johnson (2004)
Team: New York Jets
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
Chris Kelsay (2003)
Team: Buffalo Bills
Selected: 2nd round, No. 48 overall
DeJuan Groce (2003)
Team: St. Louis Rams
Selected: 4th round, No. 107 overall
Josh Brown (2003)
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Selected: 7th round, No. 222 overall
Scott Shanle (2003)
Team: St. Louis Rams
Selected: 7th round, No. 251 overall
Toniu Fonoti (2002)
Team: San Diego Chargers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
Eric Crouch (2002)
Team: St. Louis Rams
Selected: 3rd round, No. 95 overall
Keyuo Craver (2002)
Team: New Orleans Saints
Selected: 4th round, No. 125 overall
Tracey Wistrom (2002)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 7th round, No. 250 overall
Kyle Vanden Bosch (2001)
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Selected: 2nd round, No. 34 overall
Dominic Raiola (2001)
Team: Detroit Lions
Selected: 2nd round, No. 50 overall
Carlos Polk (2001)
Team: San Diego Chargers
Selected: 4th round, No. 112 overall
Correll Buckhalter (2001)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 121 overall
Russ Hochstein (2001)
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 151 overall
Bobby Newcombe (2001)
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Selected: 6th round, No. 166 overall
Dan Alexander (2001)
Team: Tennessee Titans
Selected: 6th round, No. 192 overall
Mike Brown (2000)
Team: Chicago Bears
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
Steve Warren (2000)
Team: Green Bay Packers
Selected: 3rd round, No. 74 overall
Ralph Brown (2000)
Team: New York Giants
Selected: 5th round, No. 140 overall
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.