Maliek Collins

Maliek Collins is headed to the Oakland Raiders after spending his NFL career to this point with the Dallas Cowboys.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

It's always great to sign with an NFL team out of college.

But securing the second contract, where many players make their best money, is a much more elusive goal. The average length of an NFL career is 3.3 years.

Former Nebraska players Maliek Collins and Alex Lewis, according to various reports, landed those lucrative second contracts on Tuesday. 

Lewis signed a three-year, $18.6 million contract with the Jets. The Jets landed Lewis last August in a trade with the Ravens, who had originally signed Lewis as a fourth-round draft pick. Lewis has started 30 games at guard over four seasons with the Ravens and Jets. 

Collins signed a deal with the Raiders. He spent the first four years of his career with the Cowboys, starting 55 games, and finished last season with four sacks and 10 quarterbacks. Collins clearly impressed new Raiders defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, who was the Cowboys' defensive coordinator last season. 

Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email