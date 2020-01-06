Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson had 40 tackles and three interceptions during his senior season.

Lamar Jackson and Darrion Daniels got bumped up the pecking order when it comes to postseason all-star games.

Jackson a former Husker corner accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl on Monday after previously being selected to the East-West Shrine Bowl, while Darrion Daniels also accepted an invitation Monday. The defensive lineman previously had accepted an offer from the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The Senior Bowl is considered top among the all-star events and gives college seniors an opportunity to boost their NFL draft stock.

The game will be played Jan. 25 in Mobile, Alabama, and air on the NFL Network.

Darrion Daniels

Darrion Daniels recorded his first career interception against Purdue in 2019.

Jackson is coming off his best season as a Husker. He started all 12 games and ended with career highs in tackles (40), tackles for loss (four), sacks (one), forced fumbles (one), fumble recoveries (two), interceptions (three) and pass breakups (12). He received All-Big Ten honorable mention last month.

Daniels joined the Huskers roster as a graduate transfer in the 2019 season, looking to play one collegiate season with his younger brother Damion Daniels. The elder Daniels was named a team captain and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention. He recorded a career-high 34 tackles with the Huskers, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and his first career interception.

The last former Husker to play in the Senior Bowl was quarterback Tanner Lee, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Other former Huskers playing in all-star events are Carlos and Khalil Davis (East-West Shrine Bowl).

