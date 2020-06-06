20200607_spo_grayweb

Henry Gray was a four-star prospect in the Huskers' 2020 class.

Freshman defensive back Henry Gray, who transferred away from Nebraska without ever taking part in a practice, has landed at Florida International.

Gray announced his new destination on Twitter. FIU is close to his Miami home.

NU landed Gray, a four-star prospect, in its 2020 class. He had offseason surgery on his shoulder and did not participate in spring camp. He announced last week his decision to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal due to family reasons.

Because Gray signed with Nebraska, his scholarship still counts as one of NU’s 25 signees in the 2020 cycle.

