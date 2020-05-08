Trevino

Xavier Trevino announced his decision on Twitter Friday afternoon, and he will be on scholarship at North Dakota.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Husker walk-on Xavier Trevino will transfer to North Dakota.

The offensive lineman announced his decision on Twitter Friday afternoon, and he will be on scholarship with the Fighting Hawks.

Trevino was part of the Nebraska's 2020 walk-on class and had enrolled early.

"Leaving after a semester was never planned, but I have to do what's best for myself and most importantly my family," Trevino said on Twitter. 

Trevino, a Nebraska native, had started for three seasons at Lincoln Southeast and was a 2019 All-Nebraska selection.

Nebraska football's 2020 in-state walk-on class

