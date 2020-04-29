Ethan Cox

Former Nebraska walk-on Ethan Cox is in the NCAA transfer portal. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Another former Nebraska walk-on is in the NCAA transfer portal looking for a new school.

Ethan Cox, a cornerback who played 11 games in 2018 but missed last season due to injuries, confirmed to The World-Herald that he is seeking a new school. He is no longer listed on Nebraska’s 2020 football roster.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Cox was part of 2017’s smaller-but-productive walk-on class that included starting left guard Trent Hixson and starting wide receiver Kade Warner. Cox redshirted in 2017 before playing a major role on special teams in 2018, finishing with three tackles.

A standout prep star for Blair High School, Cox passed for 3,953 yards and ran for more than 950 yards in three seasons for the Bears. He turned down an offer to play quarterback at UNK in order to walk on at NU.

“You only get so many hours in the day and some days you are not going to have free time if you want to try and be the best,” Cox said in 2018 of being a Nebraska walk-on. “You have to attack everything with that mindset. Our coaches say desire to excel and no fear of failure every day just give it your all.”

In recent months, contributing walk-ons like Isaiah Stalbird, Andrew Bunch and Dylan Jorgensen have transferred from Nebraska in search of more playing time. Kicker Matt Waldoch chose not to return to NU’s team in 2020 to focus on club soccer.

Nebraska football's 2020 in-state walk-on class

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email