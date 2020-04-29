...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
Former Nebraska walk-on Ethan Cox is in the NCAA transfer portal.
Another former Nebraska walk-on is in the NCAA transfer portal looking for a new school.
Ethan Cox, a cornerback who played 11 games in 2018 but missed last season due to injuries, confirmed to The World-Herald that he is seeking a new school. He is no longer listed on Nebraska’s 2020 football roster.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Cox was part of 2017’s smaller-but-productive walk-on class that included starting left guard Trent Hixson and starting wide receiver Kade Warner. Cox redshirted in 2017 before playing a major role on special teams in 2018, finishing with three tackles.
A standout prep star for Blair High School, Cox passed for 3,953 yards and ran for more than 950 yards in three seasons for the Bears. He turned down an offer to play quarterback at UNK in order to walk on at NU.
“You only get so many hours in the day and some days you are not going to have free time if you want to try and be the best,” Cox said in 2018 of being a Nebraska walk-on. “You have to attack everything with that mindset. Our coaches say desire to excel and no fear of failure every day just give it your all.”
In recent months, contributing walk-ons like Isaiah Stalbird, Andrew Bunch and Dylan Jorgensen have transferred from Nebraska in search of more playing time. Kicker Matt Waldoch chose not to return to NU’s team in 2020 to focus on club soccer.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana 89, NU 64
