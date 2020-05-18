Former Nebraska walk-on offensive lineman AJ Forbes on Monday night announced his transfer Montana, picking the Grizzlies over a variety of options.
Forbes announced his decision on Twitter.
This process has been more stressful than I could have imagined, but I’m very grateful. Thank you to all the coaches across the country that decided to take a chance on this Walk-On from Bellevue, NE.— AJ Forbes (@__AREA52) May 19, 2020
I’m thankful to continue this journey at...
THE UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA 🐻 pic.twitter.com/8kRFgetQFc
