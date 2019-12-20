Former Husker Roger Craig is among 20 senior finalists for the special Centennial Class of 2020 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
In honor of the NFL's 100th season, the Hall of Fame is electing a 15-member "Centennial Slate" that includes 10 seniors (a player who last played more than 25 seasons ago), two coaches (who last coached more than five seasons ago) and three contributors (an individual other than a player or coach). A panel will debate and vote to elect the class in January.
These 15 inductees will be in addition to the five modern-era players who will be elected on the eve of Super Bowl LIV in February. The 15 finalists for that category will be announced Jan. 2.
Craig, who starred for the Huskers from 1979-82, spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.
He won three Super Bowls with the 49ers, made four Pro Bowls and in 1988 was a first-team All-Pro and the NFL offensive player of the year. He's one of two players in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season (1985).
At Nebraska, Craig was an All-Big Eight selection in 1981 after he ran for 1,060 yards to rank third in the conference. He finished his NU career with 2,446 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. In 1989 he was inducted to the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame.
