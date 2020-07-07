Rex Burkhead

Rex Burkhead will be entering his fourth season with the New England Patriots in 2020 after winning a Super Bowl there in 2018.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Husker running back Rex Burkhead reworked the final year of his contract with the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports.

The move serves as a pay cut for Burkhead but does include more guaranteed money and is a sign he'll make the roster in 2020. It also frees up nearly $1 million in cap space for the Patriots.

According to the reported terms of the deal, Burkhead's base salary will drop from $2.5 million to $1.05 million. He'll receive $550,000 upon signing and up to $400,000 in possible roster bonuses. 

Burkhead, who turned 30 last week, will be entering his fourth season with the Patriots in 2020. He joined the team on a one-year deal in 2017 then signed a three-year contract prior to the 2018 season, when he won his first Super Bowl.

Burkhead had the most productive season of his career in terms of offensive yardage in 2019. He combined for 581 yards from scrimmage (302 rushing, 279 receiving) and had three rushing touchdowns. He splits time in the Patriots' backfield with Sony Michel and James White.

Burkhead was a sixth-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013. He played four seasons there before moving on to New England. He has 1,127 rushing yards and 952 receiving yards with 16 total touchdowns in his career.

At Nebraska, Burkhead was a two-time team captain and made first-team All-Big Ten in 2011. He had 3,329 yards rushing and 30 rushing touchdowns — plus 507 receiving yards and five more scores — during his Husker career from 2009-12.

Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000

hunter.paniagua@owh.com, 402-444-1201​

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email