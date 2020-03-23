Jaevon McQuitty

Nebraska receiver Jaevon McQuitty is now in the transfer portal after previously being listed as a medical retiree from Husker football. 

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD HERALD

Jaevon McQuitty, who was no longer going to play football at Nebraska because of what the school termed a medical retirement, is now in the transfer portal. 

The 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver recorded two career catches for the Huskers — both during the 2019 season. McQuitty's retirement was announced earlier this month, at the same time as kicker Barret Pickering's medical retirement and receiver JD Spielman's personal break from the team. 

If McQuitty graduates from the university in the next few months, he'd be a graduate transfer with two years eligibility remaining at an FBS school.

If he doesn't, he'd need the NCAA to change its current waiver rules, or approve a special waiver, to have two seasons at the FBS level. He could also transfer to the FCS level and not lose a year.

There are two FCS programs in his home state Missouri — Missouri State and Southeast Missouri State. 

Meet the Nebraska football coaching staff

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email