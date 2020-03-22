Eagles Cowboys Football

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory. The former Husker is filing for reinstatement into the NFL after being suspended indefinitely in 2019, according to ESPN.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Husker and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is filing for reinstatement into the NFL after being suspended indefinitely in 2019, according to ESPN.

Gregory was suspended all of last season due to a reoccurring issue with the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He was suspended four times prior for failing or missing tests.

The NFL must reach a decision on Gregory in the next 60 days per league policy.

Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email