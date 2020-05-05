Quincy Enunwa

Quincy Enunwa had a breakout season for the Jets in 2016 but he's since suffered two season-ending neck injuries.

It appears former Husker Quincy Enunwa won't play for the New York Jets this season.

According to multiple reports, the Jets are expected to place Enunwa on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which effectively ends his season. NFL Network reported that Enunwa is still dealing with a "significant" injury.

Enunwa has suffered two season-ending neck injuries in the last three years. The first came in training camp before the 2017 season, and the second occurred in Week 1 last year.

Enunwa signed a four-year contract extension with the Jets in December 2018. His $6 million salary for 2020 is fully guaranteed, and he'd be due an injury settlement of nearly $4.1 million for 2021.

Injuries have plagued Enunwa since his breakout season in 2016 when he had 857 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He missed all of 2017 and played in 11 games in 2018, recording 68 catches for 449 yards and one score. His 2019 season ended after one game.

A sixth-round draft pick of the Jets in 2014, Enunwa has 119 catches for 1,617 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his career.

At Nebraska, Enunwa was a team captain and the offensive MVP in 2013. That season he had 51 catches for 753 yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished his Husker career with 115 receptions for 1,526 yards and 15 scores.

