NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa criticized the team
in a series of posts on Twitter for fining him $27,900 for missing two days of treatment.
Enunwa, a former Husker, posted seven tweets Thursday night, including one with a photo of a videoboard inside the team's facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, with his name, the amount of the fine and the reason being he “missed treatment” on Nov. 8 and 11.
“Given everything that's going on around the team, I thought this could've been handled so many different ways,” Enunwa wrote.
Enunwa is on injured reserve and is out for the season with a neck injury, his second in just over two years. He says he missed the days of treatment to take his wife, a veteran, to lunch on Veterans Day, and to handle an emergency at his home on the other.
“I let the team know this after the fact,” Enunwa said. “Yes, I should have told them beforehand, but I feel like this was excessive.”
The 27-year-old Enunwa said the situation especially hurts because he's on IR for the second time in his career, and revealed doctors have told him he only has a 50-50 chance of playing again.
“I shouldn’t even HAVE to be in that building being reminded everyday of what I can’t do,” he wrote.
He added that he already feels punished because he's sidelined and takes exception to being fined the maximum amount.
In the last of his tweets that included some profanity, Enunwa said he didn't write the posts for sympathy “and never wanted to even say anything.” But he decided to not “sit on it anymore” because multiple teammates have told him they also taken exception to the situation.
Enunwa is the second Jets player to publicly criticize the team over a medical issue. Guard Kelechi Osemele got into a feud with the Jets last month over wanting to have shoulder surgery. He was fined for conduct detrimental to the team, had the operation without the team's approval and was then released.
