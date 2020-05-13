Prince Amukamara

Prince Amukamara had 53 tackles, 10 pass breakups and forced and recovered a fumble for the Bears last season.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Prince Amukamara has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to reports.

The former Nebraska defensive back was released by the Chicago Bears on Feb. 21.

Amukamara started 15 games for the Bears last season. He recorded 53 tackles, 10 pass breakups and forced and recovered a fumble.

Next season would be his 10th in the NFL since the New York Giants drafted him in the first round in 2011. He spent five seasons in New York (2011-15), one in Jacksonville (2016) and three in Chicago (2017-19). Amukamara has 477 tackles and 10 career interceptions in 113 games.

As a team captain at Nebraska in 2010, Amukamara was first-team All-America and All-Big 12, as well as the conference's defensive player of the year and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award given to the nation's best defensive back.

