The Chicago Bears released former Husker Prince Amukamara on Friday, according to multiple reports, a move that frees up cap space.
Amukamara signed a three-year contract with the Bears before the 2018 season. He would've been due a $9 million salary in 2020 had he been retained. Instead he'll become a free agent.
Next season would be his 10th in the NFL since the New York Giants drafted him in the first round in 2011. He spent five seasons in New York (2011-15), one in Jacksonville (2016) and three in Chicago (2017-19).
Amukamara started and played in 15 games for the Bears last season. He recorded 53 tackles, 10 pass breakups and forced and recovered a fumble.
As a team captain at Nebraska in 2010, Amukamara was first-team All-America and All-Big 12, as well as the conference's defensive player of the year and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award given to the nation's best defensive back.
