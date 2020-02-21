Prince Amukamara

Prince Amukamara played three seasons for the Chicago Bears and started 15 games in 2019.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Chicago Bears released former Husker Prince Amukamara on Friday, according to multiple reports, a move that frees up cap space.

Amukamara signed a three-year contract with the Bears before the 2018 season. He would've been due a $9 million salary in 2020 had he been retained. Instead he'll become a free agent.

Next season would be his 10th in the NFL since the New York Giants drafted him in the first round in 2011. He spent five seasons in New York (2011-15), one in Jacksonville (2016) and three in Chicago (2017-19).

Amukamara started and played in 15 games for the Bears last season. He recorded 53 tackles, 10 pass breakups and forced and recovered a fumble. 

As a team captain at Nebraska in 2010, Amukamara was first-team All-America and All-Big 12, as well as the conference's defensive player of the year and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award given to the nation's best defensive back.

Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started