Two former Husker players appeared in court Wednesday after they were arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred in August.
Katerian LeGrone, 19, was booked on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, and Andre Hunt, 20, was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault.
LeGrone was ordered held on $50,000 bail and has a hearing Thursday in which he will be arraigned and charges are expected to be filed.
Lancaster County Judge Laurie Yardley set a $100,000 personal recognizance bond for Hunt, who will be released and must appear back in court on Dec. 20. Attorneys for both have said their clients have done nothing wrong.
The arrests came a week after a Title IX investigation report conducted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was obtained by ESPN and found that “a greater weight of the evidence” supported that the two men “engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies.” The men were given a 2½-year suspension. Both filed appeals on the decision on Tuesday.
ESPN reported Wednesday that LeGrone and Hunt were named in a combined five additional police reports that were filed since Friday alleging rape and sexual molestation dating back to August 2018. The Lincoln Police Department could not confirm whether LeGrone and Hunt were named as suspects in additional investigations.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said at a Wednesday briefing that police investigations can take several months because of subpoenas for records, searching for electronic evidence, testing and interviews. He said the standard for an arrest is probable cause and the fact that the Title IX decision became public had no bearing on the arrests.
"The Lincoln Police Department has conducted this investigation as we would any other," Bonkiewicz said. "That is, we conduct objective, meticulous investigations independent of any outside influence or pressure."
Police said the investigation is ongoing, which includes looking for additional victims if there are any, which they would do in any felony case.
Carlos Monzon, Hunt’s attorney, said the timing of the arrests is “highly suspect,” especially because he was told by Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon that his office received information from the Title IX report and was reviewing it to determine what charges to file. Condon did not return multiple messages seeking comment Wednesday.
“This is clearly just an assault on my client’s reputation,” Monzon said. “This is clearly a case of buyer’s remorse.”
The alleged assault occurred between 7:30 and 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the former players’ off-campus apartment, according to a police report, and involved a 19-year-old woman. The woman then reported the alleged assault to authorities at 9:34 p.m., police said.
The woman alleged both men had sex with her after Hunt invited her over via Snapchat and said he wanted to have sex, ESPN reported. The men say it was consensual, but the woman disagrees.
The woman’s father declined to comment Wednesday.
Attorneys John Berry Jr. and Justin Kalemkiarian are representing LeGrone in his criminal proceedings. Kalemkiarian said they are still reviewing documents but said Title IX reports do not provide the accused with the same rights as a criminal case.
“We look forward to fighting for Mr. LeGrone’s rights in court,” Kalemkiarian said.
UNL said in a statement Wednesday: “The university takes these matters very seriously. When a complaint is reported by a potential victim, or if a third party reports a claim with the potential victim’s name, it is always looked into.”
UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed said the Title IX office could not confirm whether or not there were additional Title IX complaints lodged against LeGrone and Hunt. She said the Title IX office is not required to share information with law enforcement but provides applicants with resources to do so if they choose.
How is it ESPN broke this story and not the OWH or another local paper? This, more than everything else about this matter, is the biggest question. Who was hiding what and why?
Like I said I wrote the boys of the OWH just looked the other way. Heads buried in the sand--and why? Because Frost and Moos just kicked this can down the road. Another thing I wrote was this. What flipping D-1 coach suspends a player for 2.5 years? You either boot the kid altogether or have a much shorter suspension time.
Ole Mo already had charges on the books but he was allowed to play. These kids just got charged but were given a 2.5 'prison' sentence. Something stinks under that hoodie of Scott Frost. Period!
Something stinks in the Frost program I agree. Look into Davison and Bruning and Maurice Washington?
What part of this don't you understand Mr. Rodriguez? The suspension of 2.5 years has nothing to do with Scott Frost or Bill Moos! They had NO hand in the decision. The university handed out that punishment as a result of their Title IX investigation. The coach's role in this was to suspend the players indefinitely the day after they found out reported rape and let the university and the police conduct investigations... which is what Frost did! Have you actually read nay of these stories (OWH/ESPN)? Nowhere is it reported Frost or Athletic dept suspended these players for 2.5 years or even had any had in the process(and why would they) these are University student code of conduct violations and felony criminal allegations(now formally charged).. There is NO conspiracy by Scoot Frost/Moos here! Frost acted swiftly and decisively here! Stop making up things to further your false narrative! As to why the OWH did n't investigate this story further? Who knows? They have the same access to information as ESPN...
This is directly from the story above you are misrepresenting and transferring blame to Frost about:
"The players have been suspended by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for 2½ years after a Title IX investigation determined they had violated sexual misconduct policies, according to a report leaked to ESPN last week. On Tuesday the players' attorneys appealed the suspension.
The university’s Title IX investigation report, ESPN reported, said the “greater weight of the evidence” supported that the two men “engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies” during an Aug. 25 incident at their off-campus apartment."
Again, more facts that seem to escape your understanding and the END of Frost's/football program's role in any of this...STOP Spreading false truths Mr. Rodriguez!
"The two players were suspended indefinitely from all football team activities in August. The suspensions came a day after a woman told authorities that she had been sexually assaulted by the two players, according to ESPN."
Finally, you should have been able to figure out(just like I did back in August) that whatever these 2 had done when it was announced that they were suspended from all football activities INDEFINITELY was pretty dang serious! But, no matter what was eventually revealed about what they did, how can you feel Frost did anything wrong? Question the OWH or LJS for not investigating this further if you want. But come man, Frost did his job!
Very good question. The local media including the omaha and lincoln paper report in great detail every mind-numbing thing about the Huskers.
But this escaped their radar?
Probably because the papers wanted to at all cost protect their cash cow; the Husker football program.
If local papers want to make up for the cover - up on these rape allegations they could look into the Maurice Washington story. Do an in-depth investigation on what Frost knew about the Child P and when they knew it.
Claiming the university was in the dark about the charges Washington was facing in California does not pass the smell test.
Also if distributing child P was not enough to get Washington then what did the kid do to get kicked off the team this year. And don't say he didn't go to class that does not get you kicked off of any big time college sports teams.
The local papers didn’t report it probably because Title IX investigations are confidential. ESPN got the story because it was leaked to them.
Last week there were no criminal charges filed so it wasn’t on the police blotter. Now all of a sudden there is enough to support arrest. I wonder what new evidence has come to light to support an arrest at this time.
