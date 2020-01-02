Frank Solich

Frank Solich was celebrated in Omaha last year when he received the Tom Osborne Legacy Award.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Husker player and coach Frank Solich signed a two-year contract extension with Ohio this week.

The 75-year-old Solich will conclude his 15th season at Ohio on Friday against Nevada in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Bobcats are 6-6 this season and have won at least six games in 11 straight seasons under Solich.

This season Solich became the winningest coach in MAC history. Solich has a 112-81 record at Ohio and has won four division titles.

Financial terms of Solich's new deal were not disclosed. He made $654,928 in 2019, according to the USA today salary database.

"Frank Solich is a future hall of fame coach with an impeccable national reputation," Ohio Athletic Director Julie Cromer said in a press release. "We are proud of the culture of athletic and academic success he and his staff have established at Ohio University and we appreciate Frank's deep commitment to our institution. We look forward to his continued leadership of our football program." 

Solich was a Nebraska fullback for Bob Devaney in the 1960s. He then become a Husker assistant for Tom Osborne in 1979 and coached running backs until 1997. He then succeeded Osborne as head coach following Osborne's retirement.

Solich went 58-19 during six seasons as the head coach at Nebraska, winning a conference championship in 1999. The Huskers won at least 10 games in three straight seasons from 1999-2001 under Solich. But he was fired in 2003 after a 9-3 season.

