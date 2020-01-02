Former Husker player and coach Frank Solich signed a two-year contract extension with Ohio this week.
The 75-year-old Solich will conclude his 15th season at Ohio on Friday against Nevada in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Bobcats are 6-6 this season and have won at least six games in 11 straight seasons under Solich.
This season Solich became the winningest coach in MAC history. Solich has a 112-81 record at Ohio and has won four division titles.
Financial terms of Solich's new deal were not disclosed. He made $654,928 in 2019, according to the USA today salary database.
"Frank Solich is a future hall of fame coach with an impeccable national reputation," Ohio Athletic Director Julie Cromer said in a press release. "We are proud of the culture of athletic and academic success he and his staff have established at Ohio University and we appreciate Frank's deep commitment to our institution. We look forward to his continued leadership of our football program."
Solich was a Nebraska fullback for Bob Devaney in the 1960s. He then become a Husker assistant for Tom Osborne in 1979 and coached running backs until 1997. He then succeeded Osborne as head coach following Osborne's retirement.
Solich went 58-19 during six seasons as the head coach at Nebraska, winning a conference championship in 1999. The Huskers won at least 10 games in three straight seasons from 1999-2001 under Solich. But he was fired in 2003 after a 9-3 season.
A few Husker coaches — Frank Solich (front), Charlie McBride (center) and Bob Thornton (back) take a break on tackling dummies before practice to take home some of the Florida sun to show folks back home. Photo taken Dec. 12, 1982.
Frank Solich during his Husker playing career from 1963-65.
Frank Solich and Tony Jeter at the 1964 Orange Bowl.
Frank Solich poses for a photo as a Husker player in 1965.
Frank Solich on the Sept. 20, 1965, edition of Sports Illustrated.
Frank Solich gains eight yards against Air Force on Sept. 25, 1965
Frank Solich appears with Mike Kennedy on the cover of the program for the Kansas game on Nov. 6, 1965.
Frank Solich and his wife Pam on their wedding day in 1966
Frank Solich hands an orange to Bob Devaney at the 1966 Orange Bowl.
A few Husker coaches — Frank Solich (front), Charlie McBride (center) and Bob Thornton (back) take a break on tackling dummies before practice to take home some of the Florida sun to show folks back home. Photo taken Dec. 12, 1982.
Tom Osborne with assistant coaches George Darlington and Frank Solich.
Frank Solich poses for a photo on Sept. 11, 1990.
Frank Solich shows players an agility drill on Aug. 9, 1997.
Frank Solich enjoys a laugh with Tom Osborne and his wife Nancy during a press conference when Osborne announced he will step down in 1997.
Frank Solich reaches for another football to sign during Big 12 media day on July 23, 1998, leading up to his first season as Nebraska's head coach.
Frank Solich shares a laugh with Lou Holtz on Aug. 25, 1998.
Terry Bradshaw has a laugh with Frank Solich before Nebraska played Louisiana Tech on Aug. 29, 1998.
Frank Solich poses for a photo on Oct. 15, 1998.
Kris Brown shakes the hand of Frank Solich on senior day Nov. 27, 1998.
Frank Solich is hugged by Athletic Director Bill Byrne after Nebraska defeated Texas in the Big 12 championship on Dec. 4, 1999.
Tony Ortiz and Mark Vedral dunk coach Frank Solich with water after the Huskers beat Texas in the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 4, 1999.
Frank Solich shakes the hand of Tennessee coach Phil Fulmer before the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2, 2000.
Mike Brown and Frank Solich hold up the Fiesta Bowl trophy after beating Tennessee. on Jan. 2, 2000.
Frank Solich looks out of a Memorial Stadium skybox window during the spring game on April 15, 2000.
Tommie Frazier talks with Frank Solich following Nebraska's win over Baylor on Oct. 21, 2000.
Frank Solich yells at an official against Oklahoma on Oct. 28, 2000 because he was upset with a call that Matt Davison fumbled the football.
Frank Solich watches practice in August 2001.
Frank Solich leads the team onto the field against Iowa State on Oct, 6, 2001.
Frank Solich laughs as Mickey Mouse dances at Disneyland on Dec. 27, 2001.
Frank Solich and Miami coach Larry Coker stand with the Sears national championship trophy on Jan. 2, 2002.
Frank Solich smiles during practice on March 27, 2002.
Frank Solich shakes hands with Penn State coach Joe Paterno after a game on Sept. 14, 2002.
Frank Solich and Milt Tenopir share a moment following the announcement of Tenopir's and Dan Young's retirement on Jan. 12, 2003.
Frank Solich is congratulated by Dave Gillespie in the final few minutes of a game against Oklahoma State on Aug. 30, 2003.
Frank Solich is doused with water after Nebraska's win over Colorado on Nov. 28, 2003.
Frank Solich is officially introduced Ohio's new coach on Dec. 16, 2004.
Frank Solich coaches Ohio against Rutgers on Sept. 16, 2006.
Frank Solich holds up the trophy after defeating Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 17, 2011.
Frank Solich runs out onto the field with his Ohio Bobcats before the MAC championship on Dec. 2, 2016.
Frank Solich speaks at the Hall of History in Boys Town while he was in Omaha to receive the Tom Osborne Legacy Award on Jan. 8, 2019.
Former Nebraska coaches Frank Solich, left, and Tom Osborne pose for a photograph during the Outland Trophy Banquet on Jan. 9, 2019.
Coach Solich: Smart folks at Ohio. This former NU coach: "Solich went 58-19 during six seasons as the head coach at Nebraska, winning a conference championship in 1999. The Huskers won at least 10 games in three straight seasons from 1999-2001 under Solich. But he was fired in 2003 after a 9-3 season." So--media, AD, President, Chancellor--fire him? Go figure. Better winning % than Bowden or Paterno and very close to Hayes and Bear Bryant. But--of course---Bo had to go also. Hiring success of media and administrators until present suspect. Hope coach Frost can get it going like PJ Fleck has at Minnesota. Finding a "tough" and decisive quarterback will be imperative along with having an offense that fits your personnel. Bowl games are proving that theory to be accurate. GBR!
