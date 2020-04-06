Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh has played 10 seasons in the NFL. He'll be back for his second year with Tampa Bay in 2020.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Nebraska great Ndamukong Suh was one of 52 players to receive the honor of making the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2010s.

Suh was the only former Husker on the list. He was joined by three other defensive tackles — Aaron Donald, Fletcher Cox and Geno Atkins — on the 22-player defense.

The team was chosen by a 48-member selection committee formed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Click here to see the complete team.

Suh, who is entering his 11th NFL season, re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month on a one-year contract. He has 542 tackles and 63.5 sacks in 164 career games, including the postseason. The second overall draft pick in 2010 has also played for the Detroit Lions (2010-14), Miami Dolphins (2015-17) and L.A. Rams (2018).

Suh is one of the most dominant players in Husker history. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist and All-American in 2009 while also winning the Lombardi Award, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award.

Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email