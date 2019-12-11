LINCOLN — Former Nebraska running back Maurice Washington, who has not been a part of team activities since midseason, is scheduled to have his case resume in California court Thursday on two charges stemming from Washington’s alleged sharing of a sex video.
Washington is accused by authorities in Santa Clara County of sending a 10-second video to an ex-girlfriend depicting the girl, then 15, performing oral sex. Washington was not involved in the sex act and did not record it. His alleged crime occurred when he was still in high school in Texas. One of the two charges he faces is a felony in California since the girl was a minor in the video.
The hearing is set for Thursday at 9 a.m. Pacific time.
Since Washington was charged in February 2019, his preliminary hearing has repeatedly been pushed back. This is the fifth scheduled date for the preliminary hearing.
Washington has a local lawyer in Lincoln and public defender in California representing him.
Washington has not been with the team since the week of Oct. 20, when coach Scott Frost removed Washington from all team activities. Frost did not offer a specific reason, but said the decision was not related to Washington’s ongoing court case.
“There are certain standards we ask our players to uphold,” Frost said. “When those aren’t upheld, doesn’t matter who it is, they won’t be in our plans for that week or longer.”
Washington remains enrolled in classes, according to a UNL spokesperson. UNL is in finals week.
Prior to the removal — which Frost did not call a suspension — Washington had served two one-half suspensions.
“There always comes to a point where you have to throw your hands up and say ‘we tried,’ but until then, we want to do what’s right for them, because I think that’s the right thing to do,” Frost said. “And we’ve certainly tried to do everything we can for Mo. And hopefully it works out well.”
