Maurice Washington

Maurice Washington was a Husker for two seasons before getting dismissed from the team this month.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Nebraska running back Maurice Washington has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to ESPN

NU dismissed Washington from the team last week, announcing he would enter the transfer portal "soon." It appears he has.

Washington thanked Husker fans on Twitter.

"I would like to thank everyone who helped me and believed in me on this journey (and) nothing but love for Husker nation!"

The portal, which went live in 2018, functions as a massive contact database that can be accessed by member schools.

Washington remains charged with two crimes, including a felony, in California. His next date in Santa Clara County Court is Friday.

He will have three years to exercise two seasons of eligibility. Washington also has a four-game redshirt at his disposal.

Meet the Nebraska football coaching staff

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription