Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson had 40 tackles and three interceptions during his senior season.

Lamar Jackson got bumped up the pecking order when it comes to postseason all-star games.

The Husker corner accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl on Monday after previously being selected to the East-West Shrine Bowl. The Senior Bowl is considered tops among the all-star events and gives college seniors an opportunity to boost their NFL draft stock.

The game will be played Jan. 25 in Mobile, Alabama, and air on the NFL Network.

Jackson is coming off his best season as a Husker. He started all 12 games and ended with career highs in tackles (40), tackles for loss (four), sacks (one), forced fumbles (one), fumble recoveries (two), interceptions (three) and pass breakups (12). He received All-Big Ten honorable mention last month.

The last former Husker to play in the Senior Bowl was quarterback Tanner Lee, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Other former Huskers playing in all-star events are Carlos and Khalil Davis (East-West Shrine Bowl) and Darrion Daniels (NFLPA Collegiate Bowl).

