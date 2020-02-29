Khalil Davis

Khalil Davis — 6-foot-1, 308 pounds — ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.76 seconds) of any interior lineman in Indianapolis. The NFL Network reported that Davis' time was the third fastest for any combine participant over 300 pounds since 2003.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

INDIANAPOLIS — Twins and former Nebraska defensive tackles Khalil and Carlos Davis shined Saturday in their individual workouts at the NFL combine.

Carlos Davis' 4.82-second 40-yard dash wasn't far behind  — it was third fastest among interior linemen — Oklahoma's Neville Gallimore ran a 4.79  — and it was sixth fastest for any participant above 300 pounds since 2003.

Khalil and Carlos Davis — 6-2, 313 — also had the fastest 10-yard splits of any interior defensive linemen at 1.66 and 1.67 seconds, respectively. NFL scouts, coaches and general managers look closely at the 10-yard dash, said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, because it measures "get off" line of scrimmage speed for defensive linemen.

All times were unofficial as of Saturday afternoon, but they generally don't change much, or at all, after they're made official.

On Friday, the twins did well in the bench press, with Khalil Davis notching 32 and Carlos Davis notching 27.

Nebraska nose tackle Darrion Daniels — 6-3, 311 — posted unofficial 40-yard dash times of 5.2 and 5.19 seconds Saturday. Daniels has a longer frame than either of the twins. He had 21 reps on the bench press Friday.

