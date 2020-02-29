Khalil Davis — 6-foot-1, 308 pounds — ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.76 seconds) of any interior lineman in Indianapolis. The NFL Network reported that Davis' time was the third fastest for any combine participant over 300 pounds since 2003.
INDIANAPOLIS — Twins and former Nebraska defensive tackles Khalil and Carlos Davis shined Saturday in their individual workouts at the NFL combine.
Khalil Davis — 6-foot-1, 308 pounds — ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.76 seconds) of any interior lineman in Indianapolis. The NFL Network reported that Davis' time was the third fastest for any combine participant over 300 pounds since 2003.
Carlos Davis' 4.82-second 40-yard dash wasn't far behind — it was third fastest among interior linemen — Oklahoma's Neville Gallimore ran a 4.79 — and it was sixth fastest for any participant above 300 pounds since 2003.
Khalil and Carlos Davis — 6-2, 313 — also had the fastest 10-yard splits of any interior defensive linemen at 1.66 and 1.67 seconds, respectively. NFL scouts, coaches and general managers look closely at the 10-yard dash, said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, because it measures "get off" line of scrimmage speed for defensive linemen.
All times were unofficial as of Saturday afternoon, but they generally don't change much, or at all, after they're made official.
On Friday, the twins did well in the bench press, with Khalil Davis notching 32 and Carlos Davis notching 27.
Nebraska nose tackle Darrion Daniels — 6-3, 311 — posted unofficial 40-yard dash times of 5.2 and 5.19 seconds Saturday. Daniels has a longer frame than either of the twins. He had 21 reps on the bench press Friday.
Nebraska's best NFL combine performances since 1999
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio State, 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
March 1: Northwestern, 3:15 p.m. (BTN)
March 5: at Michigan, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
March 8: at Minnesota, noon (BTN)
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.