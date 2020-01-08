Two former Husker football players have been charged with first-degree sexual assault.

Andre Hunt and Katerian LeGrone are scheduled to be arraigned at 10 a.m. Thursday in Lancaster County, according to the Nebraska.gov court case calendar.

The two previously appeared in court Dec. 11. They were arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occurred Aug. 25 at Hunt’s apartment, according to a citation from the Lincoln Police Department.

LeGrone, 19, was initially booked on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, and Hunt, 20, was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

The arrests came after a Title IX investigation report conducted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was obtained by ESPN.

The report found that “a greater weight of the evidence” supported that the two men “engaged in sexual assault and sexual harassment, in violation of university sexual misconduct policies.” The men were given a 2½-year suspension from the university, and both have since entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Since the Title IX investigation surfaced, more women have filed reports with the Lincoln Police Department accusing Hunt and LeGrone of additional crimes. The World-Herald obtained reports from Lincoln police that linked the pair to five more reports.

Both men were suspended indefinitely days before the start of the 2019 football season and never played for the Huskers last year. No reason was given at the time of the suspensions, but Nebraska coach Scott Frost defended the program’s handling of the situation.

“The minute we were made aware of any accusation, we funneled it to the person we are supposed to funnel Title IX issues to immediately, suspended them indefinitely from the team and removed them from all football activities,” Frost said Dec. 18. “And then we let Title IX and the authorities do their job.”

Hunt and LeGrone also have an 8:30 a.m. restitution of premises hearing related to notices served Dec. 13 that the two were in violation of their lease because of the arrests.

PEP-UN, a limited liability company based in Delaware but doing business primarily in Lincoln, sought an eviction notice on behalf of the apartment’s owner. The company indicated in court filings that it manages the apartments for the owner.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription