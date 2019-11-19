BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Frank Solich has more victories than any other coach in the history of the Mid-American Conference.
Solich, a former Nebraska player, assistant and head coach, set a MAC record with his 111th victory at Ohio as his Bobcats rolled past Bowling Green 66-24 on Tuesday night.
O’Shaan Allison had touchdown runs of 54, 7 and 53 yards, and Nathan Rourke accounted for four TDs for Ohio.
Rourke was 14 of 21 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns and added an 8-yard scoring run that gave Ohio a 38-21 lead late in the second quarter. Allison finished with 12 carries for a career-high 175 yards. The Bobcats (5-6, 4-3 MAC) had six rushing touchdowns, one shy of the program record.
Ohio had a season-high 609 total yards and scored its most points since scoring 67 against Western Michigan in 1953.
Solich had been tied with Herb Deromedi, who won 110 games at Central Michigan from 1978-93.
Congratulations Frank. You are beloved by many here in Nebraska.
Great Job!! and to think you were let go by nebraska! This was the beginning of a long DOWNHILL slide!! Stupid decison be even STUPIDOR peopie. PEARLMAN AND PEDERSON!!
