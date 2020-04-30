Pierson-El

Former Husker wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El has been re-signed as a free agent by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pierson-El had been signed to the Raiders' practice squad, but his contract expired in January.

Pierson-El had previously been drafted to the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL, and was part of the AAF's Salt Lake Stallions in 2019

At Nebraska, Pierson-El recorded 988 career receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

