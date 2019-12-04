De'Mornay Pierson-El

De'Mornay Pierson-El finished his Husker career with 100 receptions for 1,309 yards and 11 touchdowns.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Husker receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El is back with the Oakland Raiders after the team announced Wednesday it's added him to the practice squad.

This will be Pierson-El's third stint with the Raiders. He was with the team for a few weeks in April, then spent the 2019 preseason in Oakland before getting released.

The Raiders are 6-6 this season and trying to stay in contention for a playoff spot.

Pierson-El went undrafted after finishing his Nebraska career in 2017. He spent time with the Washington Redskins in training camp before getting released. He then went to the CFL, where he returned punts and kicks for the Montreal Alouettes.

Last winter, he joined several other former Huskers with the Salt Lake Stallions of the AAF, which suspended operations before the end of its first season. Pierson-El caught 36 passes for 414 yards and a touchdown for the Stallions.

Pierson-El battled through injuries to finish his Husker career with 100 receptions for 1,309 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with 26 rushes for 67 yards. He made his name on special teams, earning All-America honors in 2014 as a punt returner.

Photos: Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000

Nebraska has had 68 players selected in the NFL Draft since 2000, including four first-round picks during that span. 

1 of 71

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.