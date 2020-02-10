Troy Walters

Troy Walters served as Nebraska's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for two seasons.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Nebraska offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Troy Walters is joining the coaching staff of an ex-Husker quarterback.

Walters will become assistant wide receivers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals and coach Zac Taylor. Taylor is entering his second season with the Bengals, and Walter "mutually agreed to part ways" with Nebraska in mid-January.

This will be Walters' first NFL coaching gig, though he played eight seasons in the league with four different franchises. Before coaching two seasons at Nebraska, he served as an assistant at Central Florida (2016-17), Colorado (2013-15), North Carolina State (2012), Texas A&M (2010-11) and Indiana State (2009).

Texas A&M is the connection between Taylor and Walters. Taylor was a graduate assistant for the Aggies when Walters coached their wide receivers.

In Cincinnati, Walters will reunite with former Husker receiver Stanley Morgan, who had the first 1,000-yard receiving season in Nebraska history under Walters' tutelage in 2018. Morgan went undrafted but played in 11 games for the Bengals last year.

Cethan Carter and Freedom Akinmoladun are two other former Huskers currently on the Bengals' roster.

Nebraska hired Matt Lubick to replace Walters.

Nebraska football's offensive coordinators since 1969

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started