LINCOLN — Former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini is returning to major college football and to a spot he knows well.
Pelini has accepted a deal that will reportedly pay him around $2 million per year to become LSU’s defensive coordinator. Pelini’s departure was announced Monday by LSU and Youngstown State, where he had been the head coach since 2015.
The defending national champions need a replacement for Dave Aranda, who just became Baylor’s head coach. So they’re turning to the man whose defense helped the Tigers win a national title in 2007, the season before Pelini became head coach at NU.
“The opportunity to return to LSU is truly unique,” Pelini said in a press release. “Culturally, with my prior experience at LSU, I know it is a great fit for me.”
This iteration of LSU includes another quirky head coach — Ed Orgeron instead of Les Miles, whom Pelini worked for during three years in Baton Rouge — and big expectations after the Tigers bulldozed competition with a high-flying offense that produced Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. But Burrow is now gone to the NFL, along with many of LSU’s top skill players and best offensive linemen. In Baton Rouge, Pelini’s defense will likely have to carry the Tigers a bit more on their quest for back-to-back national crowns.
But if given elite talent, there’s considerable evidence Pelini can do just that.
The 52-year-old who won 67 games includes 2003 Alamo Bowl for the Huskers before being fired at the end of the 2014 season coordinated two of the best defenses in Nebraska history.
The 2003 unit — which Pelini was hired to coordinate for then-head coach Frank Solich — held opponents to 14.5 points per game and forced an NCAA-leading 47 turnovers in 13 games. Many of the best players in that defense — current NU inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud among them — had been recruited in previous recruiting cycles.
The 2009 defense, perhaps the best Blackshirts unit ever, allowed just 10.4 points per game and 4 yards per play as Ndamukong Suh, with 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss, became the most-decorated defensive player in Husker history.
In both cases, Pelini’s system seemed to adjust to any known situation, with players who understood almost intrinsically where to be and how to execute the scheme. Pelini teaches defense holistically so that defenders know what they’re doing and where their help is.
“Just because I know something it doesn’t mean it’s a good idea,” Pelini said in 2003. “It’s not so much what I know but what the players can handle. You can’t reinvent the wheel every week, because then you’re going to screw your players up.”
The 2009 team — with a roster mostly composed of Bill Callahan recruits but reshaped by Pelini’s jaw-jutting dogma of mental and physical toughness — arguably doubled as Pelini’s best team in Lincoln, resulting in a No. 14 postseason ranking in the AP poll and a 33-0 win over Arizona in the Holiday Bowl. Pelini’s 2010 team, which spent most of the season inside the top 10, developed Lavonte David into one of the nation’s elite, but suffered a late-season collapse in which it lost three of its last four games, including the Big 12 title game to Oklahoma.
Pelini’s four years in the Big Ten included nine wins in each year. In 2012, NU advanced to the league title game to play Wisconsin, which was only there because two other teams — Ohio State and Penn State — were prevented from participating by NCAA sanctions. The Huskers lost 70-31 in stunning fashion, and NU’s program under Pelini wasn’t quite the same.
The 2013 season brought a new, more remote athletic director, Shawn Eichorst, who took over for Tom Osborne, the Husker legend who hired and mentored Pelini.
A leaked audiotape — which had Pelini, after a 2011 comeback win over Ohio State, berating reporters and fans in front of a school official — hit the Internet and altered what had been Pelini’s strong popularity with fans.
“If they want to fire me, go ahead,” Pelini said to a reporter. “I believe in what I’ve done. I don’t apologize to you. I don’t apologize to anybody, myself or this staff. My record, our record since I’ve been here speaks for itself. And this program is heading in a good direction.”
Pelini lasted one more year and was fired after a 37-34 overtime win over Iowa in 2014. In a secret meeting with players held at a local high school days after the firing, Pelini lambasted Eichorst in profane terms and, shortly after, took the head coaching job at Youngstown State.
Pelini again experienced rapid success there, taking the Penguins — who play in the difficult Missouri Valley Conference — to the FCS title game in Year 2, mostly with players he did not recruit. His last three teams have gone 6-5, 4-7 and 6-6.
Just as they were at Nebraska, his on-field arguments with officials and postgame press conferences were colorful and, at times, dark. He expressed ultimate “disgust” after a 43-17 home loss to Indiana State in 2018, describing his offense as “a collection of garbage” and fuming about the lack of energy from his players.
“Maybe I was beamed down from another planet,” Pelini said at the time. “I can’t even relate to that, coming out of the tunnel, coming out of the locker room, and you could have heard a pin drop.”
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Bo knows. He's where he belongs as a coordinator. 2 million/year is a lot of beans.
Good For Bo! I often wondered if he would take another shot as a DC either at a power 5 school or the NFL if the right opportunity presented itself?
LSU gets a proven power five winner and the Huskers have No One. Good for you Bo makes Eichorst and nebraskas higher ups look really STUPID!
Is he still drawing salary from NU?
I liked Bo but he was a bit of a lunatic at times.
Pelini is right where he belongs - away from UNL and away from a meaningful head coaching gig. I wish him luck, but I don't miss him. Heck, I don't miss Eichorst or Perlman for that matter. Seems that whole crew deserved each other and we as Husker fans are still watching the clean-up job.
GBR!!!
Great to see u back, Bo!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.