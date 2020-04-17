Cethan Carter

Cethan Carter has two career catches with the Bengals, but he's primarily been a special teams contributor.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Husker tight end Cethan Carter re-signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday with a one-year contract.

The Bengals — coached by another former Husker, Zac Taylor — extended Carter a tender offer last month, making him a restricted free agent. Carter then had the opportunity to negotiate with other teams, but Cincinnati would've had the right to match any competing offer. Instead, Carter elected to sign the tender offer with the Bengals.

Carter, who joined the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2017, will be entering his fourth NFL season in 2020. He has two career catches, which both came last season, for 13 yards and a touchdown. He's primarily been a contributor on special teams and tied for the team lead in 2019 with seven special teams tackles.

At Nebraska, Carter started 35 games over four seasons and finished with 59 career catches (fifth all-time among NU tight ends) for 744 yards and four touchdowns. He received All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2015 and 2016.

