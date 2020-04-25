Carlos Davis

Carlos Davis finished his Husker career with 125 tackles, including 14 for loss and 9.5 sacks.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Husker defensive lineman Carlos Davis was selected in the NFL draft Saturday by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round with the No. 232 overall pick.

Davis was the second Husker taken in this year's draft. This is the first time Nebraska has had multiple players drafted since 2016.

This is the first year Nebraska has had a defensive lineman drafted since Maliek Collins and Vincent Valentine were picked in 2016.

His twin brother Khalil was selected in the sixth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Davis twins came to Nebraska as two of the highest-ranked members of the 2015 recruiting class.

After redshirting in 2015, Carlos entered the starting lineup for four games as a freshman in 2016. He became a full-time starter in 2017, then earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2018. Davis had 32 tackles and four sacks in his senior season.

Davis finished his Husker career with 125 tackles, including 14 for loss and 9.5 sacks.

Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000

