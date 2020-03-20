Falcons Jets Football

Former Husker offensive tackle Brent Qvale reportedly reached a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Husker offensive tackle Brent Qvale reportedly reached a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, according to Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston.

Berman said on Twitter that NFL sources had confirmed the deal.

Qvale went undrafted in 2014 but the New York Jets signed him as a free-agent. He played six seasons with the Jets, starting in 15 games.

Following a redshirt year, Qvale was a fixture on Nebraska's offensive line for four seasons (2010-13). He started five games his senior season.

Photos: Nebraskans selected in first round of NFL draft

This is a collection of football players who graduated from high schools in Nebraska and then became first-round NFL draft picks after college. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to sports@owh.com

1 of 12

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email