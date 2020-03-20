Former Husker offensive tackle Brent Qvale reportedly reached a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, according to Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston.
Berman said on Twitter that NFL sources had confirmed the deal.
Qvale went undrafted in 2014 but the New York Jets signed him as a free-agent. He played six seasons with the Jets, starting in 15 games.
Following a redshirt year, Qvale was a fixture on Nebraska's offensive line for four seasons (2010-13). He started five games his senior season.
OT Brent Qvale (@brentqvale) gets a one-year deal from the #Texans. https://t.co/AH01L6hfY5— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 21, 2020
Photos: Nebraskans selected in first round of NFL draft
This is a collection of football players who graduated from high schools in Nebraska and then became first-round NFL draft picks after college. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to sports@owh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.