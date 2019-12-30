Bob Diaco

Bob Diaco was Nebraska's defensive coordinator during Mike Riley's final season with the Huskers.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

There will be a familiar face on the opponent's coaching staff for the Huskers' season opener in 2020.

Bob Diaco, the infamous defensive coordinator for Nebraska in 2017, has accepted that same position at Purdue, according to multiple reports. The Huskers and Boilermakers square off in Memorial Stadium on Sept. 5, 2020.

Diaco spent this past season as the defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech. His unit ranked No. 52 in the nation and No. 6 in Conference USA in total defense. The Bulldogs shut out Miami in the Independence Bowl earlier this month.

Before arriving at Louisiana Tech, Diaco coached outside linebackers for Oklahoma in 2018.

Diaco was fired along with Mike Riley after the Huskers' 4-8 season in 2017. In his lone season coordinating NU's defense, the Huskers had Big Ten rankings of No. 11 in scoring defense, No. 11 in run defense, No. 7 in pass defense and No. 10 in total defense.

Before Nebraska, Diaco was the head coach at Connecticut but was fired in 2016 after three seasons. He rose to prominence as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator from 2010-2013, a run that included a national championship appearance in 2012.

Photos: Nebraska football coaching history

1 of 33

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription