Ameer Abdullah

Ameer Abdullah played in every game for Minnesota last season, serving as the team's primary kick returner.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Husker Ameer Abdullah will return to the Minnesota Vikings next season after signing a new deal, the team announced Friday. The length and terms of Abdullah's contract have not been reported.

Abdullah joined the Vikings during the 2018 season after the team claimed him on waivers. He played in seven games that season after starting the year with Detroit.

Abdullah then re-signed with Minnesota on a one-year deal in 2019. Last season he served as a reserve running back and became the Vikings' primary kick returner. 

He appeared in all 16 regular-season games, plus both playoff games. In all games, he averaged 25.1 yards on 19 returns with a long of 39. He also carried the ball 24 times for 124 yards and caught 16 passes for 95 yards. He had one touchdown catch.

Abdullah has career numbers of 1,366 rushing yards and 518 receiving yards.

The 26-year-old Abdullah — a second-round draft pick of Detroit in 2015 — had his most productive NFL season as a rookie in 2015, when he had 597 yards rushing, 183 receiving and three total touchdowns. Injuries robbed him of all but two games in 2016, but he rebounded in 2017 with 714 total yards of offense and five touchdowns. Abdullah played in three games for Detroit in 2018 before being cut.

Abdullah ranks second on Nebraska's career rushing chart with 4,588 yards and is fifth with 39 career rushing touchdowns. He was a second-team All-American in 2014, when he was also a finalist for the Doak Walker and Paul Hornung Awards.​

Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000

