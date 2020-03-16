Alex Davis

Nebraska defensive end Alex Davis posted strong numbers at NU's Pro Day. 

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Nebraska defensive end Alex Davis posted strong numbers at Pro Day, according to Gil Brandt, a former NFL executive and frequent draft analyst who has been closely involved with the combine over the years.

Brandt posted Davis' numbers to Twitter on Monday. Nebraska has not publicly released Pro Day results.

Davis measured 6-foot-4⅜ and 250 pounds, ran a 4.82-second 40 yard dash, had a vertical jump of 34.5 inches, a broad jump of 10 feet, 20 reps on the bench press, a 4.55-second time on the short shuttle and 7.54-second time in the three-cone drill. 

Brandt posts testing results of players who were not invited to the NFL combine but are now on "NFL radars" based on their test results. 

Davis was a late-bloomer at Nebraska after playing just one season of high school football. He began his career at defensive end in 2015, moved to outside linebacker by 2017 and, while he was still at that position by the end of the 2019 season, he was often functioning as a defensive end as a senior. 

The statistics — 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, zero sacks — were modest, but Davis was consistently provided pressure as a pass rusher and he made a big jump in improvement from his junior to senior seasons.  

Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email