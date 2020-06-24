A former four-star offensive lineman is joining Nebraska as a walk-on.

Ezra Miller announced on social media Wednesday he is transferring to NU, securing his new home after leaving Iowa in January.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound product of Holstein, Iowa, departed from the Hawkeyes in the offseason because of depression. He signed with the Hawkeyes as the No. 354 overall prospect in the 2019 class and the No. 31 offensive tackle according to the 247Sports composite.

Miller will be with the team when minicamp begins in mid-July.​

The 2020 Nebraska football schedule

