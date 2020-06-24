Years ago, Ezra Miller was the first to commit to Iowa’s 2019 recruiting class as a high-school sophomore. But even then, he considered playing for Nebraska.
On Wednesday the former four-star offensive lineman announced on social media he will join the Huskers as a walk-on.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound product of Holstein, Iowa, left the Hawkeyes in January, citing a back injury that he said was forcing him to retire. He revealed in May he actually moved on because of depression.
Miller told The World-Herald his experience in the transfer portal since then has been similar to his previous recruiting process. This time most of his interest came from FCS and Division II schools. But the school that once fascinated him — Nebraska — was there too. He said he settled on his decision about a week ago.
“I said, ‘Yep, this is the place for me and the next step,’” Miller said. “I really like the coaching staff. I’m really happy they gave me a second chance.”
Miller enrolled at Iowa in January 2019 but didn’t play in his first college season. He arrived as the No. 354 overall prospect in his class and the No. 31 offensive tackle, according to the 247Sports composite.
He said he is set to join Nebraska early next month, ahead of when organized team activities will begin. He has a few connections on the team already, including defensive lineman and Waverly, Iowa, native Mosai Newsom.
Because he was on scholarship at Iowa, he would need an NCAA waiver to be eligible to play in 2020.
“I have to walk in and earn my spot,” Miller said. “I can earn a scholarship, they told me that.”
Miller will join a position group at Nebraska that has 17 scholarship players and all five returning starters. He is also the fifth walk-on transfer to come to Lincoln this offseason along with fellow underclassman O-lineman Nouredin Nouili (Colorado State) and grad transfers in tight end Jared Bubak (Arizona State), receiver Levi Falck (South Dakota) and kicker Connor Culp (LSU).
Sept. 5: Purdue
Sept. 12: Central Michigan
Sept. 19: South Dakota State
Sept. 26: Cincinnati
Oct. 3: at Northwestern
Oct. 10: Illinois
Oct. 24: at Rutgers
Oct. 31: at Ohio State
Nov. 7: Penn State
Nov. 14: at Iowa
Nov. 21: at Wisconsin
Nov. 27: Minnesota
