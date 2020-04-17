The coronavirus pandemic canceled one of Nebraska’s rites of spring: The annual Husker football game that serves as the 15th and final practice of camp and an opportunity to pack 70,000-85,000 fans into Memorial Stadium for a brief preview of the season.

That won’t happen on Saturday. But thousands of Huskers are invited to watch a virtual spring game — that is, the EA Sports College Football video game version of the spring game — on NU’s social media platforms.

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. Here are the key facts to know:

Where: On NU’s Facebook, Twitter and Twitch channels. According to a press release, “the game will incorporate audio from Learfield IMG College/Husker Sports radio network and will be played to unite Husker Nation and honor the brave men and women of Nebraska and across this great country who are on the frontline fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Who: Nebraska divided several Husker legends into Red and White rosters — Tommie Frazier quarterbacks the red team while Eric Crouch is quarterbacking the White — and will simulate the first half of the game while Husker announcers Greg Sharpe and Matt Davison announce the action. “Mystery” games will take over the teams for the second half.

At Halftime: A conversation with Husker legend coach Tom Osborne

How does a video game simulation work? Were it a real game, the caliber of players on defense would make it hard for any offense to score points. But, in video game world, offenses can often have the advantage, especially if teams are throwing the ball quite a bit.

What else? A hashtag #GBRUnited can be used by fans to show they’re excited and following along with the event.

